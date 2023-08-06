Apple iPhone 16 Series Likely To Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: All Details

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring a stacked rear camera sensor design in its iPhone 16 series next year.

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this year’s lower-end ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ Plus models are expected to feature a 48MP rear camera lens with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) design that can capture more light.

Production issues with the new sensor design likely caused Apple to limit its adoption to some iPhone 15 models this year. However, Apple has managed to secure most of Sony’s orders for the high-end CIS ahead of time despite tight capacity through 2024.

Kuo said that Sony’s tight capacity is expected to benefit rival supplier Will Semi, which will obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands as a result. Rumors suggest the 48MP wide-angle camera used in the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature an eight-part hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements, along with improvements for the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

Both the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max could get periscope telephoto lenses in 2024. In 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only device to get the new camera technology because of size constraints.

In related news, reports indicate that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series could be announced on September 13 which is a Wednesday. Apple has generally gone with a Monday or Tuesday as the launch day for iPhones, so it will be interesting to see if the final date is indeed going to fall on a Wednesday.

The new iPhone 15 series is shaping up to be a significant upgrade for Apple, as it moves away from its in-house lightning connector to USB C for charging. The new lineup is likely to have the same set of models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max.