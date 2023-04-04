Apple iPhone 17 Pro May Feature Under-Display Face ID: What To Expect

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring the under-panel Face ID technology to Apple iPhone 17 Pro in 2027. It will remain exclusive to the “Pro” model iPhones, according to a new report.

Display analyst Ross Young recently shared an updated roadmap on Twitter. He said that the iPhone 17 Pro will be the first Apple device to feature under-panel Face ID technology. Young also said that “Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally."

This updated roadmap shared on Twitter reveals that the under-display Face ID technology will be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera. This implementation is expected to remain until 2027 when the “Pro" iPhone models will move the camera under the display for a true “all screen" appearance.

Young had previously forecasted in May 2022 that the iPhone 16 Pro models would be the first to feature under-panel Face ID technology. However, he recently announced that there would be a one-year delay due to “sensor issues." This change means that Dynamic Island’s two display cutouts will remain unchanged through three successive “Pro" iPhone generations.

In addition to the under-panel Face ID technology, the standard iPhone 17 models are expected to adopt ProMotion, a feature currently exclusive to Apple’s high-end devices.

Meanwhile, Apple is also planning to bring another big change to its iPhones this year. The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a unique new feature - a multi-use action button instead of the traditional mute switch. According to leaked information, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a physical button on the side of the device that can be used for a variety of purposes, including muting calls, taking screenshots, and launching Siri.

The new button is said to be more versatile than the current mute switch, which is only used for silencing incoming calls and notifications.

