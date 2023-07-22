Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Could Be Delayed Until 2025, Analysts Claim

The iPhone SE is Apple’s most affordable smartphone, and the outgoing iPhone SE is in its third-generation. The purported fourth-generation iPhone SE—also referred to as the iPhone SE 4—was rumored to be released in 2024. However, according to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, Apple is now planning to postpone the device’s release to 2025.

According to MacRumors, Apple has been developing its own modem since 2018 and even acquired Intel’s smartphone modem business in an attempt to do so. However, analysts believe that Apple’s modem is not yet ready for the mass market and that the company is likely to continue using Qualcomm’s models for the time being.

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 was previously predicted to include the so-called “in-house” modem, but the timing may not be ideal and Apple may end up using Qualcomm’s modem in the end. This could be why Apple is considering delaying the launch to 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuo said in January that “performance of the in-house baseband chip” is not as good as Qualcomm’s version.

Kuo also predicted that the new iPhone SE will have a similar design to the standard iPhone 14, which has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The current iPhone SE third-generation, on the other hand, has a 4.7-inch LCD display with a home button and thick bezels.

The launch of the iPhone SE 4 has been pushed back twice already, according to various industry analysts. It remains to be seen when Apple will actually update its entry-level iPhone again.