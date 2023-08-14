Apple iPhone SE 4 To Come With Action Button, USB-C Port And More

Apple iPhone SE 4 launch: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE. This new model might include notable features like the Action Button similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and a USB-C port, along with other significant features.

The leaker known as “Unknownz21" provides some new details about Apple’s next low-cost iPhone and reiterates that its design will be based on the ‌iPhone 14‌, MacRumors reported. As per the report, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a USB-C port. It will also purportedly have Face ID, dispelling previous rumors that the ‌iPhone SE‌ could retain a Touch ID button.

The report also claimed that the smartphone will sport an Action Button like the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.This sets the ‌iPhone SE‌ apart from the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, which are not likely to have this feature.

According to MacRumors, the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will also reportedly retain a single rear camera setup like the current model.

Reports also suggest that manufacturers are competing for orders to provide Apple with OLED display panels for the upcoming fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌. This is a notable improvement from the current model’s LCD screen.

The new ‌iPhone SE‌ is also expected to be one of the earliest devices to incorporate Apple’s much-talked-about custom 5G modem. However, its release is not anticipated until 2025.

In related news, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple iPhone 15 launch event is likely to be held on Tuesday (September 12). In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is expected to include updated Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, iOS 17 and more.

According to reports, if the ‌iPhone 15‌ models are unveiled on September 12 and Apple sticks to its usual debut timing, pre-orders will take place on Friday, September 15, and a launch will follow on Friday, September 22. This year, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may come with a higher price tag compared to the current models.