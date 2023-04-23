Apple Is Developing iPhone Journaling App: Here's All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new journaling app for iPhone that will allow users to compile their daily activities, as part of the company’s efforts in the physical and mental health market.

The app, which has not yet been officially announced, is said to feature a personalization feature that will suggest potential topics for users to write about, such as their workouts, The Wall Street Journal reported. It will also offer an “All Day People Discovery" feature that can detect a user’s physical proximity to other people, according to documents seen by WSJ.

One of the key differences between Apple’s app and existing third-party journaling apps is that it will have the ability to gather significantly more user data, including text messages and phone calls.

However, privacy and security will reportedly be central to the design of the app, with the analysis of the user’s day taking place on the device itself. Journaling suggestions will also only remain in the system for four weeks, after which they will be removed.

It is currently unclear when the app will be released, but it could potentially be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, when iOS 17 is expected to be previewed. The documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal did not provide any indication as to whether Apple plans to charge for the journaling app. When contacted for comment, an Apple spokesperson declined to provide any further information.

Apple’s foray into the journaling app space is seen as part of the company’s continued focus on health and wellness, with a growing emphasis on helping users maintain their physical and mental well-being through its products and services, MacRumors reported.

The new app, if released, could provide users with a convenient and integrated way to keep track of their daily activities and reflect on their overall health and lifestyle.

