Apple Likely To Bring Smart Display-Like iPhone Lock Screen In iOS 17: What To Expect

The US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to unveil iOS 17 at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, starting with the keynote event on June 5, 2023. One of the notable features expected in iOS 17 is an updated Lock Screen interface that transforms the iPhone into a “smart-home display."

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, when the iPhone is not in use and placed horizontally, it will showcase various information, including calendar appointments, weather updates, notifications, and more.

This new functionality aims to turn the iPhone into a convenient home data hub. By attaching the iPhone to a MagSafe charging stand in a horizontal position, users will experience a smart home interface reminiscent of devices like the Echo Show or Google Nest Hub, MacRumors reported. As per the report, the smart-home display feature aims to make iPhones more useful when they are idle and placed on a desk or nightstand. The iPhone-maker is also planning to use a dark background with lighter-coloured text to ensure easy readability of the displayed information. With iOS 17, the Cupertino-based company is striving to enhance the functionality of iPhones, even when they are not actively being used, providing users with valuable information at a glance. In related news, Mark Gurman said that Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update for the iPhone will include improvements across several apps and features, including Wallet, Find My, SharePlay, and AirPlay. The US-based tech giant is also working on upgrades to its SharePlay feature for watching content with family and friends over a FaceTime call, and improvements to its wireless streaming protocol AirPlay.

He also said that the Wallet app, in particular, will have “significant changes," but he did not provide specific details. He added that Apple is planning location services enhancements for the Find My app, without elaborating further.