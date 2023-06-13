Apple Likely To Release iOS 16.5.1 Update Next Week: What To Expect

Apple iOS 16.5.1 Update: The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to release iOS 16.5.1 update for iPhone users next week. The update is expected to primarily address bug fixes, enhance stability, and provide security patches, rather than introducing new features.

The exact release date of the iOS 16.5.1 update remains uncertain, but it is anticipated to be available within the next week, according to a report by MacRumors.

As per the report, Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter does not work properly with iPhones running iOS 16.5, but the issue was resolved in the iOS 16.6 beta last month, so a fix is likely to be included in iOS 16.5.1 as well.

Apple recently released the first beta of iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) last week. The update will be publicly released later this year for the iPhone XS and newer, and has many new features, including a StandBy mode while an iPhone is charging in a landscape position, interactive Home Screen widgets, improved autocorrect, a Journal app, and more.

To install the iOS 17 developer beta, users can log in to Apple’s developer platform using their Apple ID for free to access the early builds of iOS 17. First, register your Apple ID with the Apple Developer Program. This will grant you access to developer resources and enable you to download the beta software.

Then, open the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to General, then tap on Software Update. Inside the Software Update menu, locate and tap on Beta Updates. From the options presented, select iOS 17 Developer Beta. Tap on Download and Install.

Please note that your iPhone should have the same Apple ID to download and install iOS 17 developers beta. To go back to the stable version of iOS 16, simply disable the beta update option in the settings menu.