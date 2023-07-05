CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple Loses London Appeal In 4G Patent Dispute With Optis: Report
1-MIN READ

Apple Loses London Appeal In 4G Patent Dispute With Optis: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 08:13 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Apple has yet to end a trading session with a stock market value above $3 trillion.

Apple has yet to end a trading session with a stock market value above $3 trillion.

Apple Inc infringed two telecommunications patents used in devices including iPhones and iPads, London's Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday, dismissing the tech giant's appeal in a longrunning dispute with a U.S. patent holder.

Apple Inc infringed two telecommunications patents used in devices including iPhones and iPads, London’s Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday, dismissing the tech giant’s appeal in a long-running dispute with a U.S. patent holder.

Texas-based Optis Cellular Technology LLC sued Apple in 2019 over its use of patents which Optis says are essential to certain technological standards, such as 4G.

London’s High Court ruled last year that two of Optis’ 4G patents were so-called standard essential patents and that Apple had infringed them.

Apple appealed against that decision in May, arguing that the two patents in issue were not essential to 4G standards and that it had not infringed the patents.

But its challenge was rejected by the Court of Appeal, with Judge Colin Birss saying in a written ruling that the High Court was ”right to reject (Apple’s) argument for non-infringement” and on the issue of the patents being essential.

Apple and Optis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tuesday’s ruling is the latest decision in the legal battle between Apple and Optis, which began in 2019 and has prompted six separate trials and several appellate hearings in Britain alone.

The Court of Appeal last month upheld an appeal by Optis against an earlier decision to revoke two other 4G-related patents, following a ruling in October that Optis is entitled to an injunction to stop Apple infringing its patents before a court has ruled on the fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms of use.

Apple was granted permission earlier this year to appeal against the October ruling.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over six...Read More
Tags:
  1. Apple
first published:July 05, 2023, 08:13 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 08:13 IST