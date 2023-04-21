Apple's M3 Chipset Release Still Months Away; 15-inch MacBook Air To Come With M2 Chip: Kuo

Earlier this month, analyst Mark Gurman claimed that Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is nearing launch, and could be shipped with a chip that’s “on par” with the current M2 chip, and now, another notable insider, Ming-Chi Kuo, has claimed that Apple’s next-generation M3 chip might enter mass production in the second half of this year; ergo, the 15-inch MacBook Air could be offered with the same M2 chip—that is also offered with the 13.6-inch MacBook Air—which launched at WWDC 2022.

Due to the timeline of the potential launch, and because the M3 chip might not be ready for launch soon—with the MacBook Air 15-inch—Apple could be looking at shipping the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip, which is now almost a year old at this point. But, like with the 13.6-inch model, Apple could offer “two options," which could likely “be M2 with different cores (similar to the M2 13" MacBook Air)."

Kuo also stated that “mass production of M3 chip is anticipated to begin in 2H23, slightly ahead of M3 Pro and M3 Max," and that the new 15-inch MacBook model could retain the MacBook Air branding.

The M3 chipset from Apple would be the third mainline ARM-based chipset developed by the tech giant, and would also mark the shift to a 3nm process, compared to the 5nm process—that the current M2 SoC is offered in.

In theory, this could represent significant gains in terms of performance and other real-world improvements, but as noted by Ming-Chi Kuo, the chipset could still be several months away from now.

