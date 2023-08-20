CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Apple May Discontinue This MagSafe Case For iPhone 15 Series
1-MIN READ

Apple May Discontinue This MagSafe Case For iPhone 15 Series

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 14:36 IST

Cupertino, California, USA

Apple's Saddle Brown Leather MagSafe case. (Image: Apple)

Apple is reportedly going to discontinue its iconic leather case starting with the iPhone 15 series. Read on for more details.

Apple may discontinue its popular Leather MagSafe case with the release of the iPhone 15 series due​​ to reasons unknown, per 9to5Mac and industry analysts. 

The iconic Saddle Brown iPhone case, and others are a favourite among many, and offer a premium experience thanks to the microfibre lining, tactile buttons, But, of course, its commands a high price tag. The iPhone 14 Pro leather case with MagSafe costs Rs 5,900 in India, and despite the high price, demand for the leather cases has remained strong.

Apple is known for its minimalist design, which also reflects in its accessories and especially in its iPhone cases. The Leather case—which develops a natural patina over time—is a popular choice for many iPhone users because it adds a personal touch. 

Apple redesigned the iPhone cases for the iPhone 12 series when it launched MagSafe support for iPhones, and since then, all iPhone leather cases for the iPhone 12 and later have featured MagSafe magnets.

It is unclear as to why Apple could discontinue the leather iPhone case, but if we were to guess, it would be because of the environmental aspect of ​​things.

Leather as a material is sources from cattle skin, and this is The reason why Apple may discontinue the leather case is unclear, but it is likely due to environmental concerns. Leather is made from cattle skin, which is a more environmentally taxing material than, let’s say, fabric-based cases like the Google Pixel cases. Given Apple’s goal of being 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030—this could end up being true.

first published:August 20, 2023, 14:36 IST
