Apple May Launch Low-Cost MacBook Series In 2024: What To Expect

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on affordable low-cost MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector. This low-cost MacBook series could be launched in the second half of 2024.

The iPhone maker is planning to release a new type of product that’s different from their current MacBook Air and Pro laptops. This new product will still have a metal exterior but will be made from cheaper materials. This change is expected to reduce the cost of the internal parts, according to DigiTimes’ industry sources.

As per the report, a new MacBook series might not be coming out in the first half of next year because major Apple suppliers like Quanta Computer and Foxconn haven’t shown any signs of it.

Over 13.9 million Chromebooks were shipped in 2019, increasing to over 30.4 million in 2020 and 33.5 million in 2021, according to DigiTimes Research, highlighting the popularity of Google’s low-cost laptops in the education sector, especially during and around the global pandemic.

However, Chromebook sales have slowed down a bit since the pandemic ended, but the company is still selling more than before COVID. Many schools have chosen Chromebooks over Apple’s iPads in recent years.

