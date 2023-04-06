Apple May Revamp Control Center With Major Changes In Upcoming iOS 17

iPhone’s Control Center has maintained the same look for several recent iOS versions and now appears somewhat outdated. However, a report from MacRumors suggests that the Control Center may undergo a “major change” with iOS 17.

According to MacRumors’ source, who had previously accurately leaked information about iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, has stated that iOS 17 is likely going to be a an update that focuses on stability and improving performance gains, but the addition of a revamped Control Center is going to be a major change coming to the OS.

It’s worth noting that specific changes to the Control Center’s features are not confirmed and this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. But, changes coming to iOS will be unveiled during the upcoming WWDC 2023 event on June 5th.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Control Center’s appearance has remained unchanged since the release of the iPhone X with iOS 11. With the Control Center turning 10 years old this year, originally introduced in 2007, this could be an ideal time for Apple to update its design.

At present, in iOS 16, the Control Center can be accessed by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen. It provides the ability to toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on and off, turn on the flashlight, and add additional features like switching to dark mode and enabling screen recording.

