Apple Music Classical Launches March 28 With Curated Playlists And Big Catalog For Classical Music Fans
1-MIN READ

Apple Music Classical Launches March 28 With Curated Playlists And Big Catalog For Classical Music Fans

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 11:16 IST

Cupertino

Apple claims that the audio tracks will be streamed in the “highest audio quality available”—up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless.

Apple Music Classical will offer hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of albums, detailed biographies of composers, in-depth guides on significant works, user-friendly browsing tools and more.

Classical music enthusiasts will soon have a new app from Apple to enjoy their favorite music. The app, called ‘Apple Music Classical,’ will launch on March 28 and will offer a rich and curated experience-for both iOS and Android users. The app will be free for existing Apple Music subscribers.

Apple Music Classical will be available worldwide in countries where Apple Music is offered but with the exception of China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan with those regions to follow soon. And, as for device compatibility, Apple Music Classical will run on all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later. 

According to Apple, Apple Music Classical is the “ultimate classical music experience,” offering hundreds of expertly curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, detailed biographies of composers, in-depth guides on significant works, user-friendly browsing tools, and a host of other features.

Apple also promises that the audio tracks will be streamed in the “highest audio quality available”—up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless and with Spatial Audio support. Apple will provide additional metadata to help users identify the work and the artist playing, as well as thousands of editorial notes with composer biographies, key works descriptions, and more

Apple Music Classical can be pre-ordered today on the App Store, and “once pre-order is complete, Apple Music Classical will automatically download at launch to enable immediate listening for users who have Auto Update turned on in their settings," said Apple in the press release. The Android app for the same, however, is ‘coming soon’ and could be launched after the iOS release.



About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
first published:March 10, 2023, 11:16 IST
last updated:March 10, 2023, 11:16 IST
