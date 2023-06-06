Apple New Mac Studio Launched With M2 Max, M2 Ultra Chips: All Details

Apple has introduced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips in India. The Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac, and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, the company said.

Apple New Mac Studio Price And Availability

Mac Studio starts at Rs 2,09,900 and Rs 1,88,900 for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/in/store. Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at Rs 7,29,900 and Rs 6,87,900 for education. Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at Rs 7,79,900 and Rs 7,27,900 for education.

The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today on apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Store app. They will start to arrive to customers, and will be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.\

“The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple silicon are the two most powerful Macs we’ve ever made. Mac Studio has been a breakthrough for pros everywhere, and it’s at the heart of hundreds of thousands of home and pro studios across the world. Today, it gets even better with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, featuring even more performance and enhanced connectivity," ” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and Mac Pro have far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can’t even process, the company claims.

The new Mac Studio has the same overall design as the original model, but with a higher-bandwidth HDMI port that supports up to an 8K display at 240Hz. The back of the Mac Studio has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and two USB-A ports.

On the front side, there are two USB-C ports and an SD card slot. As with the new Mac Pro, and the latest MacBook Pro and Mac mini models, the Mac Studio now supports faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The new M2 Ultra chip features a 24-core CPU, a 76-core GPU, a 32-core Neural Engine, and support for up to 192GB of unified memory. Apple says the new Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chip is up to 3x faster than the previous Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip.

Mac Studio with M2 Max is up to 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio and 4x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. The new Mac Studio now has higher-bandwidth HDMI, enabling up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. With M2 Ultra, Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs.

Additionally, it now features built-in wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, On the back, Mac Studio includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. It also conveniently has two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front to easily import photos and video.