Apple Now Supports iPhone 14 Series And M2 MacBooks For Its Self-Repair Program: All Details

Apple is adding new products to its self-repair program this week and we are talking about the latest iPhone and MacBook models available in the market. That’s right, all the iPhone 14 series models and the M2-powered MacBooks are eligible for the company self-repair program, which means you can source the parts of these products from Apple and fix it yourself.

The program basically helps you with spare parts for these iPhone and MacBook models. You can also rent the tools kits which will help you with opening the devices and fixing the parts. Apple says getting the tool kit will cost $49 (Rs 400 approx) for the customers.

“The Apple tools available to customers on the Self Service Repair Store are the same as used by Apple’s repair network.” The tool kit will be shipped to the customer for free.

The company pointed out that the cost of spare parts for these iPhones will be the same as you pay at its authorised repair centres. In fact, Apple says customers offering the replaced spare part for recycling will be given credits in some form. Bringing new models to its program shows the company is serious about the initiative and this will also work as a catalyst for other brands to enter the self-repair program ecosystem.

Apple claims this store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, which makes it easy for those with prior repair expertise to fix their iPhone’s display, battery and camera. And even though it has started this service, Apple recommends that people without any experience in repairing electronic devices should visit a professional to get it fixed in the safest way.

In addition to Apple, you also have Samsung and Google doing their own version of self-repair programs but the availability for the service for all these brands is still limited to select markets. We are hoping as more countries become lenient with third-party repairs, programs like these reach more consumers.