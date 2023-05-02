Apple Offers First-Ever Rapid Security Response Update For iPhones And iPads: What It Means

Apple has released the first ever Rapid Security Response Update for iPhones and iPads this week. This kind of update is usually offered when there is an immediate security risk that needs to be quickly fixed. This update has been issued for both iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 versions this week, which can be accessed by going to the settings of these devices.

The Rapid Security Response (RSR) update will be rolled out to all users in the next 48 hours. After you install the update, the iOS and iPadOS versions on the devices will have (a) in the About section, which means the iPhone and iPad will be running on the iOS 16.4.1 (a) and iPadOS 16.4.1 (a) version, respectively.

The update is available with a download size of around 82MB and takes a few minutes for the installation to be completed. The RSR update is available to all users, which includes the beta testers and the developers who are running on the pre-released developer versions of the iOS and iPadOS softwares.

You can head over to the Settings in your iPhone and iPad, click on the Software Update tab to see whether your device has got this week’s update.

Apple gives users the option to turn off the RSR update from the settings but like most cases, we highly suggest you download these updates, for the safety of your device. The RSR updates offer critical patches for any urgent security issue and are rolled out in between the regular software updates.

Generally, an RSR update would not need your device to restart but the update released this week does require a restart, as we observed while installing the update. Apple has a release note explaining the purpose of the RSR update but does not reveal the exact security issue that has warranted this quick update. Either way, it is good to see the company act in a quick manner.

