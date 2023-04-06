Apple Online Store Launches Dedicated Business Contact Center For SMEs

In wake of Apple launching its first ever retail store in India, Apple Store Online is now offering Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a new service—featuring a team of dedicated business contact center experts who can help with advising and buying Apple products, including hardware and software, and empowers a range of business like startups, scale-ups or established businesses.

“Our team can also advise on Apps to help you choose from the 235,000 apps for people at work. Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in every one,” Apple said in a press note. Further Apple claims the new service will help businesses discover apps for daily tasks, and will help it offer better customer experience.

Further, now Apple lets businesses opt for GST invoices, irrespective if they are buying online or over the phone. And now, SMEs can leverage Apple Online Store to avail services, including customising Mac computers, availing free engraving on iPads, AirPods, AirTags or Apple Pencil, instant cashback on select products with HDFC Bank credit cards, No Cost EMI available for 3 & 6 months for most leading banks, AppleCare+ for ongoing support direct from Apple and even free delivery.

Apple has also announced its first official retail store in India, which is located in Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai. The store, named Mumbai BKC, features kaali peeli taxi art, a local style of Mumbai. The Apple BKC store will be open to the public in April itself and Apple is also planning to open another retail store in New Delhi soon.

Read all the Latest Tech News here