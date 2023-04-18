CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple Opens First Retail Store In India, Fans Show Off Vintage Devices, Take selfies
1-MIN READ

Apple Opens First Retail Store In India, Fans Show Off Vintage Devices, Take selfies

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 14:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first retail store run by the tech giant in India.

Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the first retail store run by the tech giant in India.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

The US-based tech giant Apple on Tuesday launched its first own-branded retail store in India at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BMC) in presence of its CEO Tim Cook. The company will also launch its second store in Delhi on Thursday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets customers at Apple’s first India store.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was surprised at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic machine at the opening of India’s first Apple store at Mumbai’s BKC.

About 300 people queued at Apple’s store in Mumbai on Tuesday, as fans took selfies with Chief Executive Tim Cook.

People flocked to the store from across India, hoping to be among the first to enter, in an opening event featuring local music and folk dancers.

After inaugurating Apple’s first retail store in India at Mumbai’s BKC, CEO Tim Cook took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and said that the energy in Mumbai is incredible.

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store.

Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.

first published:April 18, 2023, 14:11 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 14:11 IST