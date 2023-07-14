CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple Partners With Acumen In India To Double Down On Its Clean Energy Initiative
1-MIN READ

Apple Partners With Acumen In India To Double Down On Its Clean Energy Initiative

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 13:37 IST

New Delhi, India

China is a big market for the company and this move shows its plans

China is a big market for the company and this move shows its plans

Apple is partnering with Acumen to support social enterprises by improving livelihoods through the introduction of clean energy innovations.

Apple is doubling down on its commitment to create a sustainable future—one that is powered by clean energy—by partnering with Acumen in India. Through this initiative, Acumen and Apple will support social enterprises by improving livelihoods through the introduction of clean energy innovations.

Using the ‘Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator,’ Acumen experts will work on a 12-week program, which is aimed at helping social entrepreneurs “scale and refine their businesses.” And this would help people in poverty build better lives, and help promote clean, sustainable living through clean energy.

Apple notes that all leaders of social enterprises—having a clear environmental mission—can apply for the program until July 24.

“Apple is committed to helping ensure everyone can share in the benefits of a greener economy,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation. “We’re demonstrating the transformative potential of clean energy in everything we do, and excited to support social innovators who share that goal.”

“For over 20 years, Acumen has invested in early-stage social enterprises addressing problems of poverty in India, and some of our most innovative recent investments have been at the intersection of energy access and livelihoods,” said Mahesh Yagnaraman, Acumen’s director of India.

He added, “We are excited to partner with Apple to continue building an ecosystem of scalable social businesses in India committed to improving livelihoods using sustainable energy.”

Further benefits of participating in the Apple-Acumen program include access to a supportive network of peers, facilitators, and mentors. Additionally, upon completion, participants will become a part of Acumen Academy’s global community, The Foundry, and will be eligible to receive technical assistance and early-stage investment from Acumen’s Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative (PEII+).

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. Apple
  2. sustainable energy
first published:July 14, 2023, 13:37 IST
last updated:July 14, 2023, 13:37 IST