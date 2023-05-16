Apple Registers 'xrOS' Wordmark Ahead Of AR/MR Headset Reveal: What It Means

Over the course of the last few years, rumors about Apple’s mixed reality headset have picked up—and now, as WWDC 2023 approaches, Apple appears to have registered its ‘xrOS’ wordmark. xrOS is likely to be the interface running on Apple’s mixed reality headset.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple applied for a wordmark with the same name after registering the trademark earlier this year. Apple, known for its discretion, reportedly filed for the wordmark through a shell company in New Zealand. In fact, Apple used the same company to file the xrOS trademark back in January.

For those unfamiliar, a wordmark is essentially a type of logo used by brands to promote products in the public domain. Apple typically opts for the well-known San Francisco typeface, created by the company itself, and this time is no different. It aligns with other Apple wordmarks such as iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS.

In a report last year, Bloomberg mentioned that Apple is adopting xrOS as the name for its mixed-reality software interface that powers the headset. With Apple’s shell company applying for the trademark and securing rights to use the wordmark, it is likely that Apple has settled on the name xrOS.

As WWDC 2023 draws closer, rumors suggest that the launch of Apple’s AR/MR headset may take place during the event. However, in the recent past, analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo, expressed their belief that Apple is not overly optimistic about the announcement of the headset. They believe Apple is aiming to recreate the level of impact achieved with the iPhone launch and, as a result, the announcement may be delayed by 1-2 months to mid-to-late Q3 2023.

Kuo also pointed out that the expected yield of the product may be lower than initially anticipated, leading to a delay in mass production for assembly. Kuo estimates that shipments for this year will range between 2 to 3 lakh units, significantly lower than the market consensus of 5 lakh units or more.