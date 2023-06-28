Apple Releases Fourth Beta Of iOS 16.6 And iPadOS 16.6: What's New

Apple has released the fourth beta of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 for developers, ahead of the stable release. The update focuses on security—particularly iMessage Contact Key verification.

As MacRumors pointed out, the update establishes the platform for the execution of the iMessage Contact Key verification, and is intended to allow Apple device owners to confirm that they are messaging the correct people—the people they intend to text—rather than an attacker who may have gained access to the conversation or is simply eavesdropping on users’ texts.

Apple claims that the new iMessage Contact Key verification feature is intended for people who are at risk of “extraordinary digital threats," such as journalists, government officials, and others. Simply put, people who are being targeted by threat actors would benefit from having this feature.

It is currently not clear if the feature will make it to the final stable release of iOS 16.6, but as per MacRumors, Apple is looking to release the update within 2023.

To register to receive developer beta updates, developers can go to Settings > Software Update > Beta Updates > and then turn on the option to download the iOS 16 Developer Beta.

Apple has also recently released the stable iOS 16.5.1 update—which includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users. It also addresses a bug that could prevent charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.