Apple Reportedly Gearing Up For New Macs Later This Year: All Details

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch new Mac models with the M3 chip later this year. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac are expected to be equipped with the M3 chip. Additionally, the Mac mini and 15-inch MacBook Air are also likely to receive updates with the M3 chip in the future.

According to a report from DigiTimes report, semiconductor backend houses, such as leading OSAT ASE Technology Holdings (ASEH) and test interface specialist CHPT, are expected to see sales growth in the third quarter of 2023, as Apple’s supply chain gears up preparations for the upcoming launch of new iPhones and Mac devices.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the first Macs with the M3 chip could potentially launch in October. As a result, Apple’s supply chain is likely preparing for the devices during the third quarter. While Apple has not officially announced the M3 chip, it is anticipated to be manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, promising notable performance and power efficiency enhancements compared to previous M-series chips built on TSMC’s 5nm process.

In related news, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new retail store service in August. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple retail store staff will be able to provide customers with home delivery options while ordering, instead of the traditional method of carrying purchased products home.

Gurman said that Apple’s EasyPay machines used for in-store purchases will soon offer a home shipping option for the first time. The new option will not only make it easier for users to buy bulky products like an iMac or Mac Pro but also allows the store to book the sale even if the item is out of stock.

Currently, Apple store staff can assist customers in ordering larger or out-of-stock products online using a shop floor demo Mac or iPad, or by accessing the web through their EasyPay device. Gurman suggests that this new option could potentially reduce the physical space needed for stock in future stores.