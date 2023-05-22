Apple Rolls Out First iOS 16.6 beta Update Ahead Of WWDC 2023: All Details

The US-based tech giant Apple has launched the first beta of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 for developers ahead of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month. This latest beta update introduces several new features, including iMessage Contact Key Verification, aimed at providing enhanced security for Apple users.

While it is uncertain if the iMessage Contact Key Verification feature is fully functional in the initial beta release, there is now a setting available in the Settings app for iMessage Contact Key Verification, MacRumors reported. iMessage Contact Key is specifically designed to protect Apple users facing severe digital threats.

It is intended for individuals such as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials who are at risk of malicious digital attacks, particularly from state-sponsored attackers or other malicious actors, the report said.

The purpose of iMessage Contact Key Verification is to allow Apple device owners to confirm that they are communicating with the intended recipients, rather than with a malicious entity intercepting or eavesdropping on their conversations. When both parties have enabled iMessage Contact Key Verification, Apple will send an alert if the cloud servers are breached, signaling a potential intrusion into the conversation’s security.

Additionally, users can further verify their identity and the authenticity of their contacts by comparing a Contact Verification Code in person, via FaceTime, or using another secure app.

Apple had announced that iMessage Contact Key Verification would be made available on iPhones and other Apple devices sometime in 2023. It is considered one of the final features expected to be introduced in iOS 16. This feature was initially announced alongside Security Keys for Apple ID, which became available in iOS 16.3, further enhancing the overall security of Apple’s ecosystem.

As Apple continues to prioritize user privacy and security, the iOS 16.6 beta update offers developers the opportunity to explore and test these new features before they are released to the wider user base.