Apple Saket in Delhi: All Details About Second Apple Store In India At Select Citywalk Mall

After Apple BKC in Mumbai, the second Apple store– Apple Saket– in Delhi will be operational starting April 20, 10AM. The Apple Saket is relatively smaller in size compared to Apple BKC and is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi.

Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. You can opt for device trade-in, book a ‘Today At Apple’ session or even opt for Apple Pickup.

What’s Special About the Apple Saket store?

Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, visitors can make a reservation at the Genius Bar® at Apple Saket for help from an expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will be an exciting hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple.

At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalised customer experience. For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/saket.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket. Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,”said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

