Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook In Delhi For 2nd Apple Store Launch

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: After the Apple BKC store in Mumbai, the iPhone-maker will open its second store in India at Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi. The store is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM. The Saket store is relatively smaller in size compared to Apple BKC and is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi.

Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. You can opt for device trade-in, book a ‘Today At Apple’ session or even opt for Read More