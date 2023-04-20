Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook In Delhi For 2nd Apple Store Launch

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 08:44 IST
New Delhi, India
Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: After the Apple BKC store in Mumbai, the iPhone-maker will open its second store in India at Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi. The store is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM. The Saket store is relatively smaller in size compared to Apple BKC and is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi.
Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. You can opt for device trade-in, book a ‘Today At Apple’ session or even opt for Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.
For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.
The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday visited Lodhi Art District and National Crafts Museum here. “Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space,” Cook shared in a tweet.
Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad. pic.twitter.com/5JuzlHRvPC
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023
The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.
Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
WATCH VIDEO: Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares His ‘Apple Watch Story’
The store is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM.
The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.
Watch Video: Apple Saket Store In Delhi Detailed Tour
Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
For hands-on technical and hardware support, visitors can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.
Read all the Latest Tech News here