Home » Tech » Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook In Delhi For 2nd Apple Store Launch

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook In Delhi For 2nd Apple Store Launch

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates:: The Apple store in Delhi is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM.

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 08:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple Saket store loaunch
Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store.

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: After the Apple BKC store in Mumbai, the iPhone-maker will open its second store in India at Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi. The store is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM. The Saket store is relatively smaller in size compared to Apple BKC and is located on the first floor of Select Citywalk mall in South Delhi.

Despite the smaller size, the Apple Saket store offers all the expected services like any other Apple store. You can opt for device trade-in, book a ‘Today At Apple’ session or even opt for Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Apr 20, 2023 08:44 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Apple Saket Store Design

Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India.

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Apple Saket Store Design

Apr 20, 2023 08:34 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Genius Bar At Apple Delhi Store

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apr 20, 2023 08:14 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Pickup Service At Apple Store In Delhi

The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Pickup Service At Apple Store In Delhi

Apr 20, 2023 08:11 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates:Tim Cook Visits Lodhi Art District

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday visited Lodhi Art District and National Crafts Museum here. “Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space,” Cook shared in a tweet.

Apr 20, 2023 08:02 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: 70 Apple Team Members Can Speak in 15 Indian Languages

The Saket store has more than 70 retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Apr 20, 2023 08:01 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: What’s Special About the Apple Saket store?

Apple Saket features a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. There’s a dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Pickup allows buyers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Not to forget, the Apple Saket store on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apr 20, 2023 08:01 IST

Mad crowd at opening of Apple BKC store in Mumbai [Video]

WATCH VIDEO: Mad crowd at opening of Apple BKC store in Mumbai

Apr 20, 2023 08:00 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook Plays Badminton In Mumbai; Talks To News18 [Watch Video]

WATCH VIDEO: Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares His ‘Apple Watch Story’

Apr 20, 2023 07:59 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook To Open Apple Saket Store

The store is named as Apple Saket and CEO Tim Cook is in Delhi for the same. Apple Saket will be operational starting April 20, 10AM.

Apr 20, 2023 07:58 IST

Apple Saket Store Opening LIVE Updates: Exclusive Store Preview

Watch Video: Apple Saket Store In Delhi Detailed Tour

Read more

