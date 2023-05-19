Apple Services, Including Apple Music and Apple TV, Are Back Up After Brief Outage

Apple Music and a host of other Apple Services, including Apple TV, are now functioning normally after a brief outage.

According to Apple’s own Support System Status website, Apple Services — including Apple Music, Apple TV, iTunes Store, and even the App Store — experienced brief outages between 8:13 AM and 8:44 AM today, May 19. The website further indicates that the anomaly affected “some users," causing the services to become slow and unreliable for them.

Fortunately, the outage appears to have been resolved, and users are no longer reporting any issues.

Users also took to Twitter to express their frustration with the inability to use their favorite Apple services.

“Apple Music is down for the 1,000th time this year," tweeted a user with the username jordnjnes.

Several other users also expressed disappointment, with some even stating that they would switch to Spotify if Apple services continue to experience frequent outages.

In related news, last month, Apple’s Weather App experienced significant downtime. We reported that the app was not functioning on iPhones and several other Apple products, including Mac Studio and iPad. Upon opening the Weather App, users were greeted with a blank screen and no relevant weather data. Although the outage was eventually resolved, users continued to report sporadic downtime even days after the initial incident.

If you are an Apple user and want to check if a service is down, you can visit Apple’s Support System Status website to determine whether the service is indeed experiencing issues on Apple’s end or if it is an isolated problem on your device.