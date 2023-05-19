Apple Sets Up June 5 Event For Mixed Reality Headset: What We Expect

Apple WWDC 2023 starts on June 5 where we will get more details on the new iOS, iPadOS and macOS versions. But this year’s Apple developer event is also expected to have something special, in the form of the Mixed Reality (XR) headset that Apple has been reportedly working on for a few years.

Apple has not officially confirmed the product but multiple reports hint that a special event is lined up on June 5 where the rumoured xrOS platform for the headset will be revealed. It is likely that the WWDC 2023 keynote will be the platform where the new software for the Apple XR headset will be showcased in front of the world.

The Apple XR headset comes with huge expectations and skepticism. The company has stayed away from complex products over the years, and it was previously suggested that Tim Cook, Apple CEO, wanted the company to focus on Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses instead of the expansive XR ecosystem.

In fact, Apple has been questioned about its product strategy internally and some of the executives are concerned about the product, its use case and definitely the hefty price tag of $2000 to $3000 (Rs 1.65 lakh approx) that could make it appealing to a limited set of audience.

Apple wants to build an XR ecosystem powered by its M-series chip which gives it better control over the software running on the device as well as partnering with third-party apps for support on the headset. Google tried its luck with the Google Glass which has seemingly gone out of the picture and that has paved the way for a brand like Apple to bring the segment back into the limelight and make it succeed where others had to back out.

Apple WWDC 2023 keynote will also give us the iOS 17 version, iPadOS 17, macOS with a new name and the new watchOS 11. The company is also expected to have a new MacBook model and probably share details on the upcoming M3 silicone at the event as well.