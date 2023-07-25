Apple Starts Accepting Requests For Vision Pro Headset Developer Kits: Eligibility And More

Apple made waves in the tech world when it revealed its mixed reality headset—the Vision Pro, which the iPhone maker calls a “spatial computer.” It is anticipated to be Apple’s most significant launch since the Apple Watch in 2015. The iPhone maker has now started accepting applications for its Vision Pro developer kit, which will allow developers to create apps and experiences for the headset.

Apple is now accepting applications from interested developers for a “loaner” Vision Pro developer kit, as reported by The Verge.

“We’ll loan you a Vision Pro developer kit to prepare your app for the launch of the new App Store on Vision Pro,” Apple said. And along with the kit, developers will also can avail help setting up the device, guidance by Apple experts for UI design and development and two “code-level support requests,” so that developers can troubleshoot their code. Developers will also need to return their Vison Pro developer kits when Apple asks.

As per Apple, the kits will let developers build, iterate, and test on Vision Pro.

Apple has also listed a number of requirements that must be met in order to be eligible for a developer kit. First, you must be an Account Holder in the Apple Developer Program and second, provide information about your development team’s skills and any existing apps.

Apple also mentions that it will prioritize developers who are working on “creating an app that takes advantage of visionOS features and capabilities.” This means that any developer looking to create a native app from scratch will have an easier time being noticed by Apple.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available to consumers next year, but the exact release date is not yet known. The headset will cost $3499 and will be available in the US only, with availability for more countries coming later in 2024.