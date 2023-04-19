Apple Store Count Worldwide: 272 In US, 45 In China And More

The US-based tech giant Apple has more than 520 retail locations around the world, including Mumbai, London, Dubai, Vienna, and New York. As of now, the iPhone maker has 272 physical stores in the US, 45 in China, 39 in the United Kingdom, 28 in Canada, 22 in Australia, 20 in France, and now two in India - Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi.

The first Apple Stores were originally opened in the US in May 2001 by then-CEO Steve Jobs. The majority of US stores operate within indoor shopping malls, while some stores are standalone locations along busy streets or shopping areas. The Apple Store covers everything from new retail developments to unique products that Apple offers.

In its stores, Apple sells various Apple products, including Mac personal computers, iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Apple Watch smartwatches, Apple TV digital media players, software, and both Apple-branded and selected third-party accessories.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday opened the first retail store in India at Mumbai’s BKC. The store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

Apple BKC store features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.

Apple BKC offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them. The store also have more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, including local Indian languages.

After the inauguration of the Apple BKC store in Mumbai, Tim Cook is now set to open another store in the country. Apple Ceo will unveil the ‘Apple Saket’ store in New Delhi on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST.

Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The new retail location will offer new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.

