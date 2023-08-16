Apple iPhone 15 Production In India Begins Ahead Of September Launch Event

Apple iPhone 15: One month prior to the launch of the upcoming iPhone 15 series, a new report has revealed that Apple has started the manufacturing of the next-generation iPhone 15 in India.

According to Bloomberg sources, Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plant in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur is gearing up to deliver only weeks after they start shipping from factories in China, as the company seeks to swiftly increase the volume of new iPhones coming from India.

The iPhone-maker is working on a multiyear project to reduce its manufacturing dependency on China. This aims to make its product supply chain less vulnerable due to uncertainties in trade relations between US and China. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sought to build closer ties to the US and make itself a manufacturing hub, the report said.

As per Bloomberg, before iPhone 14, the Cupertino-based tech giant made only a small portion of iPhones in India, which was much slower than China. But last year, this delay improved a lot, and by the end of March, Apple manufactured 7 per cent of iPhones in India.

“The goal this year is to move closer to parity on shipment timing from India and China, though suppliers are not yet certain they will achieve it, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public," the report said.

Recently, Apple revealed its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2023, and CEO Tim Cook said that India represents a “huge opportunity” for the company, and that the newly opened official stores in Mumbai and New Delhi are exceeding the company’s expectations.

During the earning call, Tim Cook further said that India is the “second largest smartphone market in the world. So, we ought to be doing really well there.” Cook further added that Apple still has “a very, very modest and low share” in the Indian smartphone market, and that is why he believes that “it’s a huge opportunity for us. And we are putting in all of our energies to make that occur.”