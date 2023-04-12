CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Twitter LogoWhatsApp WebOnePlus Nord Buds 2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5WhatsApp
Home » Tech » Apple To Invest Another $200 Million in Carbon Removal Fund: Report
1-MIN READ

Apple To Invest Another $200 Million in Carbon Removal Fund: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 08:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple is making efforts to become carbon neutral

Apple is making efforts to become carbon neutral

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it doubled its financial commitment to a fund it had established two years ago to invest in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it doubled its financial commitment to a fund it had established two years ago to invest in projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

The iPhone-maker said it will invest up to an additional $200 mln in its Restore Fund, which was created in 2021 with an initial $200 million commitment.

The additional investment is expected to help the fund start new projects and carry forward its previously stated goal to remove about 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, the company said.

Apple is making efforts to become carbon neutral through its entire supply chain and the life cycle of every product by 2030.

The fund, launched with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and nonprofit Conservation International, has invested in forest properties in Brazil and Paraguay in the last two years.

The expanded fund will be managed by Climate Asset Management, a joint venture of HSBC Asset Management and Pollination, Apple added.

RELATED NEWS

”The Restore Fund is an innovative investment approach that generates real, measurable benefits for the planet, while aiming to generate a financial return,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. Apple
first published:April 12, 2023, 08:35 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 08:44 IST