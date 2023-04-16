Apple TV Down For Thousands Of US Users: All Details Here

Apple TV platform experienced a major outage on late Saturday, causing inconvenience to thousands of users in the United States. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, approximately 6,000 users reported difficulties accessing the popular streaming service.

The outage seemed to have affected a wide range of Apple services, with users also reporting issues with Apple Support and iCloud. It is unclear at this time what caused the widespread disruptions.

Downdetector.com tracks outages by gathering status reports from multiple sources, including user feedback. The website’s data indicated that the outage began around 9 p.m. EST on Saturday and lasted for several hours before services were restored.

The impact of the outage varied, with some users reporting complete unavailability of the Apple TV platform, while others were able to access the service but experienced poor video quality and buffering issues.

Apple Inc. has not yet released an official statement regarding the outage or its cause. However, the company has a history of experiencing service disruptions, and it is not uncommon for technology companies to encounter technical difficulties from time to time.

Despite the inconvenience caused to users, the outage is not expected to have a significant impact on Apple Inc.’s financial performance, as Apple TV represents a relatively small portion of the company’s overall revenue.

It is important to note that while the outage was limited to the United States, Apple Inc. has a large international user base, and it is possible that some users in other regions may have also been affected.

Overall, the outage underscores the fragility of our dependence on technology and serves as a reminder of the need for robust backup systems and contingency plans.

In related news, Apple Inc’s music service was facing issues, the iPhone-maker said on its status page on late Monday, while users reported issues with various other services of the company.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, services including the support service and Apple store were down for thousands. More than 3,300 users reported issues with streaming Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.

Apple’s status page indicated that Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, and iTunes Match were facing an ongoing ”outage.” Additionally, users were reportedly encountering issues with Apple News, the status page showed.

