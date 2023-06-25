CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple Vision Pro May Turn Any Surface Into Touchscreen Display: Know More
1-MIN READ

Apple Vision Pro May Turn Any Surface Into Touchscreen Display: Know More

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 16:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The feature, named 'Travel Mode,' is specifically designed to enhance the users' in-flight experience.

The feature, named 'Travel Mode,' is specifically designed to enhance the users' in-flight experience.

Troughton Smith conducted his experiment using the Apple Music app, but any app and seemingly any controls could be used.

An Apple Vision Pro developer has learned that the headset can create controls and displays, and make them appear on any surface in the user’s room.

The ability to choose a surface in the headset’s range of view and then position any app such that it seems to be on that surface has been discovered by developer Steve Troughton Smith, reports AppleInsider.

Troughton Smith conducted his experiment using the Apple Music app, but any app and seemingly any controls could be used.

“So where Apple’s virtual keyboard for the Vision Pro is not practical for long typing sessions, it could be that a user’s desk is turned into a keyboard," the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the first developer beta of visionOS contains a hidden feature for the Vision Pro spatial computer.

The feature, named ‘Travel Mode,’ is specifically designed to enhance the users’ in-flight experience.

The Travel Mode appears to be the company’s answer to provide a smoother experience given that the cabin of an aeroplane with its limited space and special environmental conditions might be difficult for virtual reality (VR) devices.

The tech giant had unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier this month. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over six...Read More
first published:June 25, 2023, 16:17 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 16:17 IST