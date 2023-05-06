Apple Watch Auto-Dials 911 And Saves Woman's Life After Her Aorta Ruptured

We have all heard about how the Apple Watch is well-documented to be one of the best health and fitness tracking devices—and how it can detect irregular heartbeat and other illnesses, hence saving lives. Now, once again, the Apple Watch has been able to save the life of a woman—after her aorta ruptured.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the woman’s Apple Watch reportedly auto-dialed 911 after detecting no movement on her end after she collapsed from the ruptured aorta.

As per the woman’s daughter, who goes by the name Xanderpy on Reddit, the woman experienced chest pain while on a business trip and staying at a hotel. She then sent a text to her friend, who was also present at the hotel, asking her to come to her room. However, shortly after sending the message, the woman collapsed and fell face-first on the floor.

When her friend made it to her room, she found the woman collapsed on the ground and immediately called 911—only to find out that an ambulance was already on its way to the hotel, saving precious time.

Later, when the woman recovered, she was asked if she had dialed 911, but to everyone’s surprise, she had not. It was the Apple Watch that had called for emergency services.

The woman’s daughter, expressing gratitude, said, “I see stories like this sometimes and think that they are exaggerated for publicity or possibly just made up. I obviously no longer think this. Apple technology has a firm grip on me and my entire family already but this… this was something else. This made me an Apple user for life and showed me that technology like this can truly save lives."

