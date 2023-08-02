Apple Watch Series 9 Likely To Come With Same Design And New Pink Colour: All Details

The upcoming Watch Series 9 smartwatches from Apple are anticipated to be launched in September this year, alongside the latest iPhone 15 lineup. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has claimed that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will feature the same design as the Series 8, with 41mm and 45mm case sizes, but a new pink colour will be available for the aluminum model.

According to a reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, Pink will be a fifth colour option for the aluminum Series 9 alongside the existing Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes. The company already offers a pink finish for a few other devices, such as the latest iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and iMac, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also rumored to be available in pink.

As per the report, Apple Watch Series 9 models with a stainless steel case will continue to be available in Gold, Silver, and Graphite colour options. The upcoming models are expected to feature a new chip, possibly based on the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13, which should bring improved performance.

The leaker mentioned that Series 9 models will come in a smaller box compared to Series 8 models, as part of Apple’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its product packaging.

In related news, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently said that iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models will come with a titanium frame, thinner bezels and a price increase. According to Gurman, with a new display technology, their screens will also have thinner bezels, which will reduce the size of the black border by about a third. The iPhone 15 series smartphones are said to come with a customisable button, replacing the mute switch.

In addition, Apple is expected to replace the Lightning port with USB-C. There might be a price increase in regions outside the US, and a possibility of a price hike within the US as well.