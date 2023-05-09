Apple Watch Series 9 To Get Speed Boost With A15-Based Chipset: Know More

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will come with a new processor based on the A15 Bichip used in the iPhone 13 models, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new chip will bring speed and efficiency improvements resulting in quicker load times and better battery life.

The update could also help power some of the new features expected in watchOS 10, including a new widget system. The current Apple Watch Series 8 uses a two-year-old chip with no speed improvements, so the new chip in the Series 9 is expected to be a significant upgrade, MacRumors reported.

As per Gurman, Apple Watch Series 9 chip will be a “new processor" rather than a rebranding of the prior-generation chip. While there are no major design updates expected for the Series 9, the new chip could provide a modest speed boost.

The focus this year is on the watchOS interface, with Apple planning to overhaul it in watchOS 10. Overall, the Series 9 is expected to be largely similar to the Series 8, with the updated processor being the main difference. Previously, Gurman said that the next major version of watchOS — watchOS 10 will bring significant changes, including notable updates to the user interface.

watchOS 10 will be officially unveiled at WWDC in June. With watchOS 10, users will be able to browse through interactive and contextual widgets. The report also suggests that the Digital Crown will be used to open widgets instead of sending you to the home screen.

Additionally, the company is rumored to be working on a new AI-powered health coaching service called Quartz. This is going to be the biggest watchOS release since its inception, so watchOS 10 will likely steal the spotlight at this year’s WWDC, gsmarena reported. The Apple Watch is also expected to have a MicroLED screen in the future, but not until 2025.

Read all the Latest Tech News here