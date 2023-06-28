Apple Watch Ultra 2 Could Launch This Year With New Chipset: Report

The Apple Watch Ultra was launched in September 2023 alongside the iPhone 14 series. It quickly became popular as the top-of-the-line smartwatch from Apple, thanks to its adventure-centric features and rugged titanium build. Now, there are rumors that Apple is planning to release an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the updated Apple Watch Ultra is codenamed N210 and will be released alongside two new Series 9 Apple Watches, codenamed N207 and N208.

All three watches—the new Apple Watch Ultra and the two Series 9 models are expected to be released in the fall of this year alongside the iPhone 15 series. Apple usually launches its new iPhones and Apple Watch during its September event, so it could be possible that we see the new Apple Watches then.

The new Apple Watches are also rumored to have a new processor based on either 5 or 6nm architecture—which could provide users with longer battery life than some recent models, such as the Apple Series 8.

In his PowerOn newsletter, Gurman also claims that Apple is working on a new iPad Pro with an OLED screen, an updated iPad Air to replace the current M1-powered model, and new M3 Pro and M3 Max powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516.

Additionally, Gurman claims that the “next generation of headsets probably won’t start arriving until 2025," but in the meantime, Apple will launch a slew of new devices.