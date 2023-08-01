CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Likely To Be Available In New Colour Options This Year: All Details

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 09:15 IST

New Delhi, India

New ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will have a reduced weight.

New ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will have a reduced weight.

The second-generation version of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ could also potentially be lighter than the first-generation model.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to launch its new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in September alongside its upcoming iPhone 15 series smartphones.

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, apple’s upcoming premium and most expensive smartwatch Watch Ultra 2 will available be in a new darker colour option.

The current ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ doesn’t have different case colour options. As per MacRumors, Apple considered offering a “dark titanium" colour option for the current ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, but ultimately decided against it after testing because the designers were not satisfied with it.

According to Gurman, the possibility of a “dark titanium" colour option for this year’s model is still open, considering the current device’s popularity. Apple already offers various case colour options for its Apple Watch Series 8 and SE models.

According to rumors, the second-generation version of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ could also potentially be lighter than the first-generation model. Weibo user Setsuna Digital claims that the new ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will have a reduced weight, which could be due to the 3D printed components Apple is rumored to be using.

Apple is working on a new S9 chip based on the same technology found in the A15 chip used in the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and other devices. The chip will reportedly be used in the standard upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and the next ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌.

Additionally, Gurman recently said that iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models will come with a titanium frame, thinner bezels and a price increase. He suggest that, with a new display technology, their screens will also have thinner bezels, which will reduce the size of the black border by about a third. The iPhone 15 series smartphones are said to come with a customisable button, replacing the mute switch.

Earlier speculations indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphones might feature the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, providing users with high-speed wireless connectivity.

first published:August 01, 2023, 09:15 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 09:15 IST