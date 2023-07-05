Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display Delayed To 2026: Here's Why

Apple is reportedly developing the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED display. However, market research firm Trendforce has stated that the watch may be postponed until 2026, as reported by MacRumors.

As per earlier reports, including those from analyst Ross Young, the microLED Apple Watch Ultra was set for launch sometime in the second half of 2025. But, according to TrendForce, the microLED Apple Watch Ultra is unlikely to be released before Q1 2026. This could be due to the unscalable costs of mass production. The watch may only be released when Apple can manufacture microLED displays at scale.

MacRumors notes that Apple has invested more than $1 billion on “in-house microLED development" so that it can reduce dependence on Samsung Display and establish better control over supply of key components.

Currently, Apple has no microLED-powered device in this product portfolio, and the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be the first Apple product to ship with it. Apple is reportedly pursuing microLED technology because of its inherent advantages over OLED, which include longer battery life and reduced risk of burn-in. Notably, the previous Apple Watch Ultra has an OLED display.

In related news, Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in new colour options and the iPhone 15 lineup will feature significantly larger batteries.