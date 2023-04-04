CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Apple Weather App Down Globally: Users Report Blank Screens On Devices Including iPhone, Mac
1-MIN READ

Apple Weather App Down Globally: Users Report Blank Screens On Devices Including iPhone, Mac

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 17:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple Weather app is down across a range of Apple devices. (Image: Shaurya Sharma/News18)

While it is rare for Apple services to experience downtime, this time, Apple's Weather app has been down for close to six hours across a range of Apple devices globally.

The Apple Weather app appears to be experiencing a global outage. We checked our own devices and we can confirm that the app is indeed down. News18 Tech reached out to various users across the country to test the app on a range of Apple devices. We observed that the weather app is not functioning on iPhones and several other Apple products, including Mac Studio and iPad. 

Apple Weather app down on Mac Studio and iPhone 13 Pro. (Image: News18)

In fact, Apple’s own System Status page shows that the Weather service is indeed facing downtime, confirming the news.

Upon opening the Weather App, the app returns a blank screen, and displays no relevant weather data. We tried loading the app using both Wi-Fi and mobile data, but the result was the same.

Apple users in New Delhi experiencing the same issue (left), app down on iPad (right). (Image: News18)

Multiple users on Twitter are also claiming the same, but other Apple services, including the App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple Music among others are working fine.

It is probable that this is an isolated incident, which Apple should rectify shortly. However, if you’re currently experiencing this issue and need to check the weather in your area, you can easily do so by heading to Google and searching for the term ‘weather.’ If you have enabled location services, Google will display the current weather in your area. If not, you can simply type in your city name followed by ‘weather.’

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
first published:April 04, 2023, 17:29 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 17:49 IST