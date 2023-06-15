Apple Will Not Allow Camera Access To Third-Party Apps On Vision Pro Headset

Apple will have its usual set of privacy guidelines for the Vision Pro headset. The company is unlikely to allow third-party apps on the headset to use the built-in cameras which is considered as a privacy concern.

This won’t be the first time when Apple blocks access to its device features. Both iPhone and iPad users over the years have been limited because of such restrictions and the Vision Pro is likely to follow suit.

The fact that Apple will restrict third-party apps from using the headset’s camera, how will the premium video features work on the Vision Pro? As per the details from an Apple engineer, the company will provide these apps with a Persona or a digital avatar of the person using the headset. This feature will work on apps like Zoom for video meetings on the Vision Pro headset which is powered by the new visionOS platform.

Apple camera access will be limited to the point an app needs to function. For instance, if you are on a Zoom call, the headset will show a black screen for the rear camera. The company is going to heavily rely on AI tech so that these limitations don’t hinder the performance of these apps.

Apple would be hoping that its premium device doesn’t feel underprepared with so many apps not able to access the features of the headset. Vision Pro isn’t the only headset that has blocked access to the camera, with the likes of Meta and HTC also taking similar actions. But Apple’s device costs $3500 which makes it critical that all the features work as advertised and without any glitches.