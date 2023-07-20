Apple Working On 'Apple GPT' AI Tool To Take On ChatGPT, Google's Bard: Know More

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is now developing its own artificial intelligence project called “Apple GPT", which could rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, work on AI has become a priority for Apple over the course of the last few months.

Apple might make a big AI announcement in 2024, but they haven’t made any definite plans yet. The company’s AI head, John Giannandrea, and software engineering chief, Craig Federighi, are leading Apple’s AI efforts.

Gurman said that Apple has developed an “Ajax" framework for large language models like ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing, and Google’s Bard, and it has created its own internal chatbot that some engineers refer to as “Apple GPT," a play on ChatGPT. the company does not yet have a “clear strategy" for creating a product for consumers, he added.

Given the popularity of AI chatbots, Apple is concerned that it might be falling behind in adopting new AI technologies that could revolutionize how people interact with smartphones. Apple employees are given special access to a chatbot app that the company is currently developing.

However, the app’s output cannot be used to create new features for customers. Instead, it is used for product prototyping and can answer questions based on the data used to train it, MacRumors reported.

The Ajax platform is built on Google’s Jax machine learning framework, running on Google Cloud. the US-based tech giant reportedly considered signing a contract with OpenAI and trialed OpenAI’s technology for its corporate teams, but ultimately did not do so, said MacRumors.

The brand has several teams working on artificial intelligence and attempting to solve problems like privacy concerns. Even with its Siri personal assistant, the company has always been more cautious than competitors, aiming to put privacy ahead of functionality.