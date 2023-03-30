Apple WWDC 2023 Dates Confirmed: Mixed Reality Headset, iOS 17 And More Expected

Apple WWDC 2023 event dates have been confirmed for June this year and the invite teaser suggests the much-anticipated mixed reality headset will be shown in some form in front of the whole world.

The WWDC 2023 is slated for June 5 and will go until June 9. The company has also said that WWDC 2023 will be an online event and it will give students and developers a special experience at the Apple Park on the opening day of the conference.

“Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements,” the company has said in this post. The keynote will be the main event for the public, as Tim Cook, CEO, Apple walks us through the new product developments at the company and also will introduce us to the new software versions for various Apple products.

But it is hard to deny that the event teaser clearly suggests that we might see more than just the software upgrades. The mixed reality headset has become a big project for Apple, and even with multiple obstacles, the company is keen to move forward in this segment and make the industry sit up and watch.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Apple has been facing doubts from the employees about the viability of the headset, but Cook and Co. are going ahead with their plans, regardless of these concerns. Developers will get access to Apple engineers during the WWDC 2023, both in online and offline format.

Apple also explains that the in-person event experience will be limited to few people and it guides them with the steps to apply for the event. iOS 17 is another big attraction during this year’s WWDC keynote, as iPhone users wait to see the new features their devices will get later this year. It is unlikely, but we could also have some hardware showcases, which could be in the form of Macs or even AirPods. We finally have the dates for WWDC 2023 and so the countdown begins.

