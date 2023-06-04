Apple WWDC 2023: India Timings, Where, How To Watch Apple Event LIVE And What To Expect

Apple Event 2023: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will take place on June 5 through June 9. Apple’s keynote will begin on June 5 at 10:30 pm IST in India. The iPhone maker is expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more at WWDC 2023.

The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Here’s How To Watch Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE

To watch the Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote live, you can watch the event in India on 5th June from 10:30 pm onwards on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, Apple developer app and YouTube. Visit the Apple India website: Apple typically provides a live stream of its keynote events on its official website. Go to www.apple.com and look for the WWDC 2023 event page.

You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple’s native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome. You can also catch lives updates on our News18 website on June 5.

WWDC 2023 will primarily be online, with 175 session videos to be available on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app for anyone to watch for free. In addition to the keynote, Apple will have developer-centric events like the Platforms State of Union where app developers can get access to the new tools and features that Apple will introduce for its products. On the same day, Apple will have the Design Awards where the developers are rewarded for their effort and technical expertise,

What To Expect From At Apple WWDC 2023

Apple will showcase a range of premium products, including the unveiling of a new MacBook Air, a mixed reality (MR) headset, and an exciting new operating system during the five-day event.

The MR headset, rumored to combine virtual reality and augmented reality capabilities, is set to steal the spotlight during the event. With a price tag of around $3,000 (around Rs 2.47 lakh), this device is likely to be available in a stunning array of five different colors, including black, blue, grey, green, and pink.

In addition to the MR headset, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also rumored to introduce an enhanced version of the MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. .