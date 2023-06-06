Apple WWDC 2023 Key Highlights In 3 Minutes [Video]

Apple has just wrapped up its WWDC 2023 keynote, where it announced a host of new products, including the much-hyped Apple Vision Pro headset, new Macs, and software updates ranging from iOS 17 to the new MacOS Sonoma.

Starting with hardware, the iPhone maker’s Vision Pro is the company’s first new product line in years, following the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. The iPhone maker claims that it is a ‘spatial computer’—designed to blend the digital with the physical world—while staying present and aware of their surroundings. It will be available in the US from $3499.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple WWDC 2023: Everything Apple Launched In 3 Minutes!

Apple also unveiled new Macintosh computers, which include a new 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chipset. Additionally, they introduced an upgraded Mac Studio featuring M2 Max and M2 Ultra chipsets, as well as the Mac Pro powered by the M2 Ultra chipset. The Mac Pro—was long awaited for an upgrade to transition from Intel to Apple silicon. All three new Mac computers will be available in India from June 13.

WWDC 2023 being a software-first event, featured the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, WatchOS10, as well as MacOS Sonoma.

macOS now allows widgets to be directly available on the desktop, with the added flexibility of changing their position according to your preference. iPadOS 17 update, on the other hand, now gets PDFs that have auto-fill functionality powered by generative AI.

By using the Apple Pencil, users can easily edit PDF details, access them seamlessly within the Notes app. Also, the Notes app in iPadOS will now feature real-time collaboration features—enabling two individuals to collaborate on text and image editing simultaneously.

iOS 17 got a fair share of love with new features like the ability to customise the profile based on callers and even put your avatar as the lock screen image on the iPhone, ability to leave video messages for unattended FaceTime calls, and the newly introduced NameDrop, which helps you share contact details and more by bringing two iPhones close.