Home » Tech » Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Tim Cook To Launch Apple's Next Big Gadget Today

Live now

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Tim Cook To Launch Apple's Next Big Gadget Today

At Apple WWDC 2023 keynote, CEO Tim Cook will release new software for iPhone, iPad, Macs, Apple Watch along with new devices like the Apple XR headset and new MacBooks.

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 20:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple WWDC 2023 keynote live updates
Apple may showcase its next big gadget-- Apple XR headset-- at WWDC 2023 keynote. Stay tuned for live updates from the Apple event.

Apple WWDC 2023 starts on Monday, June 5 with the all-important keynote that will be hosted by Apple CEO, Tim Cook and his team of executives. The keynote starts at 10:30 PM IST and you can catch up on all the updates with Apple’s YouTube page or follow the News18 tech blog to get details of the big announcements. .

This year’s WWDC keynote is expected to be a packed edition with a slew of products and developer-centric software to be revealed. Apple is expected to announce the new iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS versions for the iPhone, iPad, Macs and Apple Watch, respectively.

Key Events

Jun 05, 2023 20:54 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: New MacBook Air Incoming

Apple was supposed to launch the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air earlier this year but it seems the company decided against having a Spring event, instead use the WWDC 2023 to showcase the first-ever 15-inch Air model in front of the public. Does it use the M2 Pro or the rumoured M2 Ultra chip? We’ll find out later today.

Jun 05, 2023 20:24 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Tim Cook Betting On His Legacy?

Apple has faced skepticism with the design, pricing and features of the XR headset. But Tim Cook and his senior team have decided that the device is ready for launch. Will this work in his favour? We’ll find out in around 2 hours from now.

Jun 05, 2023 20:17 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: iOS 17 Version Promises New iPhone Features

Apple will use the WWDC 2023 keynote to talk about the new software for iPhones and going by reports the iOS 17 version could improve the functionality of the always-on display of the iPhone 14 Pros, but the UI is unlikely to see many changes.

Jun 05, 2023 19:59 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: This is how Apple's new headset may look like

Jun 05, 2023 19:57 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Tim Cook Meets Student Developers

Jun 05, 2023 19:56 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple May Provide Hands-On Demos Of AR/VR Headset

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple is reportedly planning to provide some developers and attendees with an opportunity to try out the new AR/VR headset (mixed reality) at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

The company built a new “structure” at the “Apple Park” campus designed to provide controlled hands-on demos of the headset, reports MacRumors.

There will also be a hands-on area in the Steve Jobs Theater for hardware demonstrations after the keynote, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Jun 05, 2023 19:55 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple Store Down...Like Always!

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple is set for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 keynotes, which is scheduled to take place today at 10:30 PM IST in India. Ahead of the event, Apple has temporarily taken down its online store.

Apple routinely takes down its online store prior to launching new hardware, a move that helps to build anticipation. Interestingly, this is the second year in a row that Apple has followed this practice before the WWDC event.

Jun 05, 2023 19:53 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: How To Watch & What To Expect - Mixed-Reality Headset, New MacBook & iOS 17

Jun 05, 2023 19:52 IST

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: You can watch the event at 10.30PM

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 will take place on June 5 through June 9. Apple’s keynote will begin on June 5 at 10:30 pm IST in India. The iPhone maker is expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more at WWDC 2023.

The new iOS version is likely to get some new features that will make iPhones even better. Similarly, you have the iPad and Mac software with better use cases. Apple Watch could get a new interface and support for widgets could also make a comeback. And if that wasn’t enough, you have the new MacBooks, more importantly the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air expected to join the others in the lineup. But, Apple is unlikely to end the event just there.

The much-awaited mixed reality headset from the company and the accompanying software will also be showcased and demoed at the keynote as per multiple reports. The company has even set up a demo zone for the product, where it has health warnings to keep people with any health condition to avoid using the device.

The new XR headset is rumoured to get a steep price tag of $3000 which has already been criticised internally by Apple’s employees. But Tim Cook feels the product is ready, and the whole world is eager to see what the fuss is all about and so are we.

So, get set for a jam packed WWDC 2023 keynote this year as the curtains are set to open at the Steve Jobs Theater for the big showcase.

