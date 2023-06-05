Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Tim Cook To Launch Apple's Next Big Gadget Today

Read more

Apple WWDC 2023 starts on Monday, June 5 with the all-important keynote that will be hosted by Apple CEO, Tim Cook and his team of executives. The keynote starts at 10:30 PM IST and you can catch up on all the updates with Apple’s YouTube page or follow the News18 tech blog to get details of the big announcements.

This year’s WWDC keynote is expected to be a packed edition with a slew of products and developer-centric software to be revealed. Apple is expected to announce the new iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS versions for the iPhone, iPad, Macs and Apple Watch, respectively.

The new iOS version is likely to get some new features that will make iPhones even better. Similarly, you have the iPad and Mac software with better use cases. Apple Watch could get a new interface and support for widgets could also make a comeback. And if that wasn’t enough, you have the new MacBooks, more importantly the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air expected to join the others in the lineup. But, Apple is unlikely to end the event just there.

The much-awaited mixed reality headset from the company and the accompanying software will also be showcased and demoed at the keynote as per multiple reports. The company has even set up a demo zone for the product, where it has health warnings to keep people with any health condition to avoid using the device.

The new XR headset is rumoured to get a steep price tag of $3000 which has already been criticised internally by Apple’s employees. But Tim Cook feels the product is ready, and the whole world is eager to see what the fuss is all about and so are we.

So, get set for a jam packed WWDC 2023 keynote this year as the curtains are set to open at the Steve Jobs Theater for the big showcase.