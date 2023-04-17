Apple's First Store In India Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch On April 18: All You Need To Know About Apple BKC

Apple on Monday previewed the Apple BKC, its first official retail store in India located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. The Cupertino-based tech giant said the Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

Apple BKC store will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST in Mumbai. Apple BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India. Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community," Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said in a statement.

According to the company, Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. “Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine," Apple India said.

Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.

The store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

“They’re ready to welcome customers from around the world, helping them learn about Apple products and offering advice on the best options to suit customers’ needs, as well as the Apple Trade-In program," the company said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here