Apple’s Foldable MacBook Likely To Be Unveiled In 2025

The foldable smartphone market has blossomed with multiple brands out there but the foldable laptop segment is yet to evolve, with only Asus being the lone option. Apple could change that dynamics with its own MacBook foldable model, which is reportedly expected to launch by 2026.

Apple could work with Samsung or LG for the foldable screen, making it an intriguing development for the industry in the next few years. Foldables are likely to be Apple’s next big frontier in the tech space, and the foldable MacBook could kickstart the era with the product unveiling expected in 2025 while the product officially launches in 2026, similar to the Apple Vision Pro launch timelines.

Samsung is likely to benefit the most from Apple’s product timelines, and the South Korean brand is seemingly betting billions on a dedicated unit for manufacturing foldable OLED panels, which could eventually come to its own products.

After all, the company already has foldable screens for phones, and moving to laptops will be an obvious growth move. Coming back to the foldable Macs, expect Apple to put a mind-boggling price tag for the product, something we have seen with the Apple Vision Pro headset earlier this year.

In addition to the Macs, we might also see the first OLED iPad Pro range in the next 12 months, and eventually moving to the OLED MacBook Pro for consumers in the next few years, before the foldable tech picks up pace for the company.

The only foldable laptop available in the market comes from Asus, and the ZenBook Fold 17 is priced upwards of Rs 3 lakh as of now, with the tech likely to see further evolution to become far more affordable in the next few years, which gives Apple more room to showcase its foldable version of the macOS and make it the benchmark for the industry to follow.