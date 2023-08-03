CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple's Generative AI Technology Could Be 'Significantly Behind' Its Rivals: What We Know
1-MIN READ

Apple's Generative AI Technology Could Be 'Significantly Behind' Its Rivals: What We Know

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 10:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple could be playing catch up in the generative AI space. (Image: Reuters)

Apple could be playing catch up in the generative AI space. (Image: Reuters)

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may still be behind its closest competitors in the field of generative AI, and is unlikely to talk about it during its upcoming earnings call.

As Silicon Valley continues to invest in generative AI and its potential, companies like Apple are reportedly attempting to get a piece of the market that brands like Google, OpenAI, and Meta already have a head start in.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple may still be lagging behind its closest rivals in the field of artificial intelligence. Kuo believes that Apple’s progress in generative AI is “significantly behind” its competitors—and as a result—he does not anticipate Apple to discuss its artificial intelligence ambitions in much detail during its earnings call.

Kuo also believes that Apple will not integrate “AI edge computing” into its hardware products in 2024. As a result, it is unlikely that AI will play a role in boosting the company’s stock prices or benefiting the supply chain.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also mentioned before that Apple is actively developing its own system, named ‘Apple GPT.’ However, similar to Kuo, Gurman also believes that Apple lacks a “clear strategy” and has not solidified its plans yet. 

Therefore, it remains to be seen how Apple will develop and implement its AI strategy, or whether it will be a product-first approach.

It is also no secret that while Apple is working on its AI ambitions, other companies are already making significant advances in the field of AI large language models (LLMs). Meta recently unveiled its Llama 2 LLM, which will be distributed through Microsoft’s Azure ecosystem. Google, too, has recently introduced its own LLM called PaLM2, which powers its Google Bard chatbot.

first published:August 03, 2023, 10:18 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 10:18 IST