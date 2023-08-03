CHANGE LANGUAGE
Apple's iPhone 15 Could Have Lower Demand Than iPhone 14: Report
Apple’s iPhone 15 Could Have Lower Demand Than iPhone 14: Report

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 14:02 IST

China

The new iPhone series should be announced next month but early signs suggest the company might have some concerns regarding its demand.

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, which should most likely happen next month. The market is already making its estimates as to how many millions of the new iPhones the company will sell to add more millions to its coffers. But a new industry report suggests the company could have some concerns regarding the demand of the new iPhone 15 series.

As per the update via Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst this week, Apple could be in a situation where the demand of the iPhone 15 models could be lower than what it saw for the iPhone 14 last year. The global smartphone market has seen a downfall in demand in the past few quarters but Apple has somehow managed to hold its position.

Going by Kuo’s estimates, it is possible that the iPhone 15 series could shift that trajectory for Apple, forcing the company to make contingency plans to thwart any possible market setback.

The analyst states that if the demand for iPhone 15 lineup is indeed lower by the second half of 2023, the suppliers will face growth pressure, something that Apple wouldn’t want in the early phase of the new iPhone launches for this year. Apple has been hearing such grim outlooks in the past few years, but the market has shown there is demand for iPhones, especially in the emerging markets.

And that’s where the company is now eyeing its major growth, which it has shown by launching the first set of exclusive Apple stores in India earlier this year.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to generate more interest, but this year’s lineup is expected to be costlier than before, which could dampen the spirits of anybody looking to buy them, which could be the driving force behind the possible slowing demand, as Kuo estimates. We’ll only know if these demand projections match up once the new iPhone series launches next month.

